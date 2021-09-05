Editorial board: Workers will suffer if we don't get a handle on the COVID pandemic

The same goes for people with jobs that can’t be done at home. If, for example, you work construction and your child is quarantined from school because they were potentially exposed to COVID, you will be stuck at home with them. And if you don’t get paid days off, those quarantines will mean a loss of income that will be hard to replace.

Small business owners will also take it on the chin from widespread quarantines. If you own a coffee shop or bookstore, and you don’t have the workers to sell coffee or books, you don’t make money. If you run a machining or welding shop, and your employees are all home with their kids, you can’t fulfill your orders.

All of that translates to an economic hit that Wyoming can’t afford right now. And, ironically, it’s a hit we don’t have to suffer. The reason why so many quarantines are occurring right now can be directly tied back to a pair of decisions: loosening rules on masking and the decision by many not to vaccinate.