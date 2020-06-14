Editorial board: Wyoming faces a financial crisis. We have to change now.

Not for much longer.

Wyoming has to change. Now. There was a time when we had years, maybe decades, to figure out the hard problems. Now, the hard problems are on our doorstep.

The piper must be paid.

So where do we go from here? We must demand that our leaders offer real solutions. We must demand that they stop retelling the lie that a few cuts in extraneous services will fix this. It won’t. We either pony up or we decide to do without.

And before you choose the latter, consider the recent outcry that came about after Gov. Mark Gordon announced that 10 rest stops in Wyoming would be closed to save money. Yes, these rest stops are important, both to the communities who rely on them for tourist traffic and for residents driving across a vast state. But in the scheme of things, they are an inconvenience to most of us. And if losing them is painful, then how painful will the losses be when the stakes are higher?

How will you feel if high school sports are curtailed? If your favorite state park goes unmaintained? What will you do if the state highway goes unplowed? If our colleges and university can’t provide the education to keep our students from fleeing our state? If your child’s elementary school closes forever? These are not wildly unrealistic possibilities.

There is another option. But it will require a level of honesty that has simply not been present up until now in this debate. We can maintain a vibrant university, safe roads, healthy schools and a safety net that protects all of us. But nothing is free. If we want to keep these services, we’ll all have to pay for them.

