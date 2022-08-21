Editorial board: Wyoming is facing real challenges. It's time our politicians focus on them.

The most watched political race in Wyoming history is over.

By the time you read this, the national reporters will have flown back to New York and Washington, D.C. The pundits will have found something else to debate. Cable news viewers will turn their attention to other topics.

Rep. Liz Cheney lost badly to Harriet Hageman, former President Donald Trump’s choice to unseat one of his biggest political enemies. Cheney has made it her mission to talk about the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s attempts to undermine and overturn a legitimate presidential election. But judging by the election results, most of Wyoming’s Republican voters weren’t interested in her message, though her concerns about the undermining of our electoral system are completely on point.

This primary has shown us something else, especially when considering state and local races. Wyoming politics were once something distinct from the national political discourse. Our issues were unique to us. That’s no longer the case. In race after race this primary, the issues that were debated were the same ones you’d find on cable news, regardless of how little they may affect life within our borders. Meanwhile, areas of real concern were overlooked.

Our public school discourse is a notable example. The leading candidates in Wyoming’s schools superintendent race spent plenty of time discussing critical race theory, even though it’s not taught in a single Wyoming school. Yet there was little attention paid to the fact that, according to a recent survey, a shocking two thirds of teachers here would quit if they could. Superintendent Brian Schroeder nearly won the GOP nomination on the heels of his overheated warnings about gender identity. Meanwhile, our state’s education budget is running a major deficit without any clear fix, or for that matter, even a discussion of one.

Our secretary of state race was no different. The winning GOP candidate, Rep. Chuck Gray, campaigned against ballot drop boxes and voter fraud, even though all available evidence shows Wyoming’s elections are secure. All the while, we missed an opportunity to focus on what that office can do better to encourage voter turnout and economic development in Wyoming.

As voters, it’s time to insist our politicians address actual state issues. We can’t afford a disconnect between what we debate in our politics and the actual concerns facing Wyoming. Our state faces serious challenges. In the long term, we don’t have the revenue to support government and school services that our residents rely on. Coal is in decline. Our young people continue to flee for other states. Our population is aging at a time when medical services are receding. You won’t hear about these issues on cable news or talk radio. But ahead of the general election, voters should demand that are politicians address these real concerns rather than allowing another round of distractions and nonsense.