Editorial board: Wyoming lawmakers must avoid distractions this budget session

Wyoming lawmakers have their work cut out for them.

In just over a week, they’ll be gathering in Cheyenne to adopt the state’s next two-year budget. That in itself would be challenging, considering they have only 20 days to complete the work. But the budget is not the only task before lawmakers.

This year’s budget session is unique. Lawmakers must also vote on redistricting, the process of redrawing the state’s legislative districts in light of population changes recognized during the 2020 U.S. Census. The work has proven difficult, especially due to the declines in rural populations, which are occurring as Wyoming’s larger cities grow. Lawmakers finally adopted a proposed map last month — nearly two months behind schedule.

Then there is the matter of the relief aid that lawmakers must distribute.

The state is set to receive more than $1 billion in federal money through the American Rescue Plan Act. As we’ve previously argued, the relief dollars represent a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put the state on a more sustainable course economically. Gov. Mark Gordon has announced his plans for spending the money, but the Legislature must weigh in first. The decisions they make could reverberate for decades, especially considering Wyoming is standing at an economic crossroads due to changes in the energy sector, which the state has long relied on for tax revenue.

Given that trio of tasks, it’s critical for lawmakers to keep focused during the session. We need a budget that works for Wyoming, living within our means while providing the services that the public relies upon. We need a redistricting process that best represents the reality of our state. And we need to take advantage of what is essentially a lottery ticket, using the federal aid to enact changes that government leaders have long acknowledged are necessary.

There will be a temptation for lawmakers to weigh in on myriad other issues, especially the controversies that are debated nightly on cable news. We’ve already begun to see such bills surface, and there will undoubtedly be more appearing in the final week before the session. But with only 20 days to work, and with so much already on their plates, legislators don’t have the time to lose focus. And with billions of dollars at stake, they need to provide the fiscal review and scrutiny that their constituents expect.

We’ve seen what can happen when lawmakers let emotion, rather than reason, guide decisions. Last fall, the Legislature hastily gathered for a special session to battle a vaccine mandate that President Joe Biden was trying to enact on workers at large companies. There were plenty of reasons not to rush. The rules pertaining to the mandate had yet to be published, meaning lawmakers didn’t know exactly what they were fighting. And the matter was already set to be decided in the federal courts, which had the potential to render moot any legislation the statehouse produced.

The session soon collapsed under the weight of its own unreasonable expectations. It produced a single piece of legislation that amounted to a strongly worded statement about medical freedom. Ironically, the federal rules came out shortly after the Legislature adjourned, and the courts ultimately struck down the mandate. While futile, the session cost the state nearly a quarter million dollars.

But what was also lost was time. The special session meant lawmakers were focused less on the critical issues of redistricting and the state’s finances. Time spent on bills that failed — and would have ultimately been irrelevant regardless — can’t be made up. We can’t afford to make the same mistake again. The decisions made during this budget session could put the state on sound financial footing and set up Wyoming for a more sustainable future. But for that to happen, lawmakers must stay focused on the task at hand.

