Editorial board: Wyoming must change to address long-term revenue challenges

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But that reality will not last. Our biggest source of revenue is derived from the taxes that the energy industry pays to extract natural resources. The country’s energy mix, however, is changing. While oil and gas will be with us for some time, they’re facing increasing competition from renewables like solar and wind. As that change progresses, we’ll get less revenue from fossil fuels. That forces a choice: either we cut or we find other ways to pay for services.

In theory, many Wyomingites say they support the former approach. But we’ve seen recently that when cuts actually come down, residents here aren’t happy about them. Consider the outrage produced when a handful of rest stops were closed last year to save money.

The other alternative is changing our tax structure. Wyoming has long expressed a desire to diversify its economy by encouraging new kinds of businesses to set up shop in our state. But that alone won’t solve the problem. Wyoming’s existing tax structure isn’t set up to reap the benefits of economic development outside the energy sector. If Amazon or Google decided to build a campus in Wyoming, it would cost us more in infrastructure demands than it would produce in tax revenue.