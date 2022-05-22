Editorial board: Wyoming needs a secretary of state who will build trust in our elections system

When the polls close on Aug. 16 in Wyoming, most of the attention will focus on the race between Rep. Liz Cheney and her Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman. The governor’s race is also critical, as are the contests for dozens of legislative seats and local offices. But there’s another race that will have big implications here: secretary of state.

Historically, the candidates vying for secretary of state receive comparatively little attention. But the office is critically important. It’s responsible for business registrations, lobbyist filings, campaign finance and trade names. But perhaps most paramount, it oversees elections.

In the past, that might not have seemed like a big deal. Wyoming is blessed with an elections system that has a well-deserved reputation for working well. The secretary of state’s office, along with the state’s 23 county clerks, have ensured the process is fair, accurate and quick. But the presidential election of 2020, and specifically, former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, have sowed doubt into our system.

To be clear, fraud is exceedingly rare in Wyoming election. There’s been a whopping total of four convictions for the crime in the past four decades, according to a database kept by a conservative think tank. There’s no evidence that a Wyoming election has been hacked or stolen or altered in any substantive way.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped the growing skepticism. Last year, Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, frustrated many of his colleagues by trying to circulate an election reform pledge that claimed without evidence that “Wyoming has struggled with primary election integrity.” Republicans in Park County more recently sought a plan to hand-count ballots. Just days ago, Wyoming Public Media reported that Crook County might reduce its number of polling stations if voters there insist on added measures of security.

These unfounded beliefs that Wyoming’s election system is rife with problems is no small matter. Our democratic system can’t operate if its citizens don’t have faith in the process. That faith is responsible for the peaceful transfer of power that’s a hallmark of our country.

Beyond overseeing the administration of elections, the secretary of state is critical for maintaining trust in that system. The current officeholder, Ed Buchanan, deserves praise for his work on this cause. He’s traveled the state, meeting with county-level Republican Party groups to explain how safe and secure our elections system really is, and to answer tough questions from voters who remains skeptical. Polls show that Republicans as a group tend to harbor more doubts about electoral integrity than Democrats and independents. That’s why it’s so important that a high-ranking member of the GOP has shown the courage to explain why those fears are unfounded.

Buchanan’s term is up at the end of the year, and he announced plans last month to run for reelection. But last week, he changed course, explaining that he wanted to pursue an opportunity to serve as a judge in his hometown. Within a day, two state lawmakers filed to seek the post he’s leaving: Senate President Dan Dockstader and Rep. Chuck Gray. With nearly a week to go until the filing deadline, it’s quite possible that other challengers will emerge.

It’s too soon for this board to weigh in with an endorsement. We don’t know yet what the field will be, and we haven’t heard the candidates speak. But we can say broadly what kind of candidate Wyoming needs at this critical point in our democracy.

It’s essential that Wyoming’s next secretary of state maintain an elections system that is, empirically, working well. But it’s equally important that this person continue Buchanan’s work educating voters about how the system does and doesn’t operate. We need someone who builds support for our state’s elections process, rather than someone who is willing to indulge in misinformation and conspiracies for political ends. (The irony is not lost on us that the politicians who are busy questioning the validity of our system never have any concerns that their own victories were anything but authentic.)

On the campaign trail, there will be a temptation for hopefuls to agree with voters who approach them with conspiracy theories of fraud and malfeasance. After all, what politician wants to argue with a potential constituent? But indulging in misinformation will only contribute to the growing mistrust in our system. Our state needs, and deserves, someone who will focus their efforts not on perpetuating fear, but rather on instilling trust in a system that Wyoming should be proud of.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0