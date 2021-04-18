Editorial board: Wyoming needs real leadership to address school funding issues

While it’s good that the governor is trying to pick up the pieces, we can’t help but note that he could have done more during the session to help the sides work toward an agreement. Yes, the governor doesn’t make legislation. But as our state’s leader, he has the ability to steer lawmakers toward a compromise, as former Gov. Matt Mead did during the 2018 session, when a similar impasse over education funding existed. This session, Gordon should have gotten involved earlier in the process and been more forceful.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Similarly, where was our state’s schools superintendent during this process? As a top elected official, Jillian Balow could have taken a vocal role in the matter. She could have explained exactly what was at stake and assessed the consequences. When President Joe Biden announced a moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands in January, she spoke up quickly. Why not on this matter, which is at least equally important?

Lawmakers also deserve blame here. We elected them to make hard choices. They worked expeditiously to address red meat issues that often have little bearing on day-to-day life in Wyoming. Yet, they couldn’t make the tough decisions on something that affects nearly all of us: our education system.