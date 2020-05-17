Editorial board: Wyoming Republicans are wrong to push out moderate elements

A mess like this should be a concern for all of Wyoming. Republicans dominate our politics and will do so for the foreseeable future. It’s in all our interests to have a healthy party, one that encourages debate and tolerates various perspectives of conservatism.

Unfortunately, there’s little to suggest things will change until and unless members of all stripes in the party’s membership decide the only way to right the ship is to get involved, to steer the party away from the extreme towards the more moderate and tolerant big-tent approach that defined the party for decades. Short of that, the risk is that criticisms like this one will be dismissed out of hand. Purity tests will continue. Smart, capable people will be called into question. And in Wyoming, if you are a Big Tent Republican, your greatest threat will not be Democrats or progressives. It will be the extreme right of your party.