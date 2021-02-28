Editorial board: Wyoming schools deserve praise for how they've managed the pandemic

Wyoming’s biggest COVID-19 success story might be our schools.

In many parts of the country, students are finishing their 11th month of remote learning. School boards are only now developing plans to reopen their buildings. In larger cities, administrators and teachers unions are still arguing over how to transition to even a hybrid learning option. The fact that other states have kept schools closed borders on criminal, especially considering children from working-class families, whose parents are less likely to be at home to help, will disproportionately be impacted by remote learning. Thankfully, Wyoming education has refused to go down that path.

Students in Wyoming have been in class since September. They’re back with their peers, participating in activities and learning directly from teachers. Amid all of that, there are a few, if any, documented cases of transmission at schools. There are fewer and fewer cases among students and staff. It appears likely that the last day of school will involve students walking out of their classrooms, rather than powering down laptops at their kitchen table.

This success deserves to be recognized. Especially when it didn’t always feel like schools would stay open this academic year.