Editorial board: Wyoming should be paying attention to what the Jan. 6 hearings are telling us

Think back to how you felt on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol and temporarily stopped Congress from fulfilling its duty to certify the presidential election. At the time, Americans were near uniform in their outrage and their disgust. The seat of government power had been attacked. People had been injured. And a process that we have long taken for granted — the peaceful transfer of power — had buckled but not broken.

Now, the attack on the Capitol — and the responsibility for the mob — has become as contentious a topic as anything else in our national political discourse. Politicians who decried the attack, including Wyoming’s senators, want to talk about anything else. It’s not a surprise as to why. Republicans who’ve delved too deeply into the question of responsibility for the riot have found themselves criticized and cast out.

This summer, we’ve witnessed an extraordinary set of congressional hearings designed to understand the how and why of Jan. 6. They’ve featured testimony from a host of witnesses, from Ivanka Trump and former White House aides to the rioters themselves and the police who attempted to stop them.

The hearing may be occurring 1,700 miles from here, but there are multiple Wyoming connections. Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne was a lot closer to the Capitol than what he said at the time. We know he was pictured with Wyoming Senate candidate Bob Ide. We also know that two advisers to House candidate Harriet Hageman — who has likened the hearings to a show trial — were either critical of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to declare victory before all the votes were counted or Trump’s lack of response to the death of a Capitol police officer.

And then there is Rep. Liz Cheney, who’s lost favor among many Republicans for her steady criticism of Trump and her decision to serve as the committee’s vice chair. Cheney has lost her leadership position in the GOP and considerable support here, but has not faltered when it comes to her belief that Trump is responsible for the attack, both through his unfounded insistence on a stolen election and in his encouragement of his supporters to walk on the Capitol.

A Star-Tribune poll shows Cheney is trailing Hageman badly and that Republican voters are punishing her for participating in the Jan. 6 committee. But the survey shows around half of them are not paying much attention — if any — to the hearings. We’ve also heard from readers who’ve watched snippets of reporting on the panel, but haven’t sat through an entire hearing.

If you haven’t paid much attention, you’ve missed many serious revelations about what happened that day. Rather than summarize a few points here, we’d ask that you find the complete and unaltered hearings online and watch them for yourself. Keep an open mind. But just watch them.

For 18 months, the echoes from that day have reverberated across Wyoming. They’ve altered our politics and drawn unprecedented attention on our upcoming election. You owe it to yourself to digest what’s been investigated before making your decision at the polls. Think back to how you felt on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s worth the time to understand the how and the why.