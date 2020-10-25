Editorial board: Wyoming stands at a crossroads. Think local this election.

If you’re like most people, you might be feeling a little election fatigue these days.

After all, we’ve been bombarded with advertisements, endorsements, pundits and social media posts concerning the presidential election for well more than a year. It’s a stressful, contentious subject for many, and it’s understandable if you want to turn to something less polarizing.

But the Nov. 3 election has big implications that extend well beyond the presidential race. Wyoming is facing an economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and structural changes in how our country powers itself. In large part that crisis will be addressed, not by the Congress and the future president, but by the 90 men and women who comprise the Wyoming Legislature. The majority of them are up for election this year, meaning you have a say in the people who will steer Wyoming through these uncertain waters.

The choice is hardly academic. Some lawmakers maintain the solution to Wyoming’s challenges is to support what has worked in the past – namely, the fossil fuel industry – while cutting government services considerably. Others have argued for a transition to a more diversified Wyoming economy while changing how we raise revenue to support government services that we rely on.