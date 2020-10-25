Editorial board: Wyoming stands at a crossroads. Think local this election.

If you’re like most people, you might be feeling a little election fatigue these days.
After all, we’ve been bombarded with advertisements, endorsements, pundits and social media posts concerning the presidential election for well more than a year. It’s a stressful, contentious subject for many, and it’s understandable if you want to turn to something less polarizing.
But the Nov. 3 election has big implications that extend well beyond the presidential race. Wyoming is facing an economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and structural changes in how our country powers itself. In large part that crisis will be addressed, not by the Congress and the future president, but by the 90 men and women who comprise the Wyoming Legislature. The majority of them are up for election this year, meaning you have a say in the people who will steer Wyoming through these uncertain waters.
Support Local Journalism
The choice is hardly academic. Some lawmakers maintain the solution to Wyoming’s challenges is to support what has worked in the past – namely, the fossil fuel industry – while cutting government services considerably. Others have argued for a transition to a more diversified Wyoming economy while changing how we raise revenue to support government services that we rely on.
The point of this editorial isn’t to argue in favor of one approach over another, although this board has written before that it favors the latter approach. Rather, it’s important that Wyoming residents realize what is exactly at stake in this election and then participate in the political process. Otherwise, they will miss their opportunity to have a say in decisions that will affect Wyoming for generations to come.
Similarly, many of us will decide who will steer our city and county governments. And again, those leaders will have a critical role to play as Wyoming looks to turn around its economic fortunes and establish a way forward. Ironically, it is the elected officials who receive the least focus and attention that often have the greatest impact on our lives. We focus on the presidential and congressional races, but it is your city and town councils that decide on matters that affect you the most directly: How many police officers will patrol your streets? What development will be allowed in your community? Will the old library be refurbished?
The good news is there is still plenty of time to educate yourself, make your decision and cast a ballot. Make time to vote this year, even as we all are trying simply to get through another day. Our state, our communities, will benefit from your participation in our democracy. Don’t let this opportunity go to waste.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!