Editorial board: Wyomingites should not be deterred from voting by bogus fraud claims

There is a paradox in Wyoming politics concerning voter participation. We live in a state that is dominated by one political party, which makes the primary election often more important than the general in deciding who will take office. Consider that Gov. Mark Gordon slogged through a tough Republican primary in 2018 only to coast to victory in November 2018. And every election, there are state legislative races with several Republicans battling in the primary, only for them to run unopposed in November.

Despite the primary’s importance here, considerably fewer voters participate in it. Since 2000, voters have cast 2.46 million ballots in Wyoming’s general election compared with 1.35 million in the primary. The elections that matter the most sometimes have dramatically less turnout.

This year, it’s all the more critical for voters to not wait until November to make their voices heard. The Aug. 16 primary – early voting has already begun – will decide one of the most watched congressional elections in the nation: the battle between Rep. Liz Cheney and natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman. There’s also a gubernatorial primary, a race for secretary of state that lacks an incumbent and a slew of legislative contests that have been influenced by the redistricting process.

We hope, as the election approaches, that voters aren’t swayed from participating in the democratic process by misleading claims about election integrity. Our state has long had a reputation for fair and efficient elections, with results often coming soon after the polls closed. Unfortunately, some politicians are stoking fear and doubt in our elections system. Their ranks include Rep. Chuck Gray, who is running for secretary of state. That post oversees elections in Wyoming, and past officeholders, including Republican Ed Buchanan, have dispelled voter fraud falsehoods while encouraging turnout.

Gray says he’s running to stop voter fraud, though the practice is exceedingly rare here. Since 2000, there’s been four cases in 3.81 million votes. Gray says he will ban ballot drop boxes in Wyoming, but there is no evidence that their use has caused problems in Wyoming. Gray, while he was running for U.S. House, also made a point of visiting a partisan Arizona recount that sought to rehash unfounded claims about the “stolen” 2020 presidential election, but in the end, only reaffirmed Joe Biden’s win.

Gray is not alone. Hageman has for some time refused to acknowledge that Biden was legitimately elected. Then on Wednesday, she went even further, claiming the election was rigged to make sure Trump could not be reelected. That message is not only inaccurate. It’s proving corrosive, according to interviews with voters who now believe — without a shred of actual evidence — that the system here is suspect. Those unfounded fears have even driven a movement in Park County to implement a hand-counted ballot system. Mark Armstrong, another Republican secretary of state candidate, is also making unfounded claims about absentee balloting and voter fraud.

But none of the people who are worried about election integrity in Wyoming can point to an actual election in our state where voter fraud has come anywhere close to changing the outcome. Ask yourself: Why are politicians who are sowing doubt in our elections system not concerned that their own election victories are valid? Why aren’t they citing a clear case of fraud or abuse in Wyoming? It’s because our system is safe and secure.

Early voting has already begun, and in a matter of days, people will head to the polls for Election Day. When they fulfill that sacred process of choosing our next leaders, voters should not be deterred by fears of fraud. All the evidence suggests we have a system that voters can feel confident participating in.

Your vote counts. Don’t let anyone suggest otherwise.