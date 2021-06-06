Editorial board: Wyoming's neighbors have legalized marijuana. It's time for a study here.

Throughout the West, states are legalizing marijuana. Colorado was first, allowing recreational use of the drug nearly a decade ago. Montana and New Mexico have since followed suit, as have Nevada, Arizona and the West Coast states. Voters in the Dakotas backed measures making it legal to possess marijuana for medicinal purposes, as did lawmakers in Utah. Only in Idaho and Wyoming has marijuana possession remained illegal in all forms.
This isn’t a pitch for legalization. The fact that many other states have chosen that route doesn’t necessarily mean that Wyoming should follow suit. But it does suggest that state leaders here would be wise to study the issue, especially at a time when laws — and attitudes toward the drug — are only expected to relax further.
There are multiple reasons why it makes sense for the Legislature to learn more about what legalization would mean for the state. The first is obvious: Support for decriminalizing marijuana in Wyoming has grown dramatically over the past decade. In 2012, only 37% of Wyoming residents supported allowing adults to possess marijuana for personal use. By the end of last year, that number had grown to 54%, according to a University of Wyoming survey.
Moreover, an overwhelmingly majority of Wyomingites — 85% — support medicinal use of marijuana, according to the same UW survey. And three in four Wyomingites oppose punishing people with jail time for possessing small amounts of the drug.
The fact that so many of their constituents want marijuana laws loosened should spur lawmakers to action. But so should the haphazard nature of legalization in the region. Already, there are Wyomingites who work in neighboring states where marijuana is legal, only to return home in the evenings to a place where they could be jailed for possession. And it’s possible that even within our borders, marijuana could eventually become legal. On the Wind River Reservation, both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho have taken steps recently toward loosening marijuana rules.
That could soon result in a reality similar to what we’ve experienced with gambling. Until recently, games of chance were illegal in Wyoming. But people could still gamble at casinos on the reservation, and eventually, gray-area games of chance began sprouting up in some businesses. Finally, lawmakers had to step in to address what had become a confusing issue.
We could avoid that with marijuana by examining the matter proactively, rather than waiting for our hand to be forced. Unfortunately, lawmakers did not include marijuana policy on their list of interim topics. The Judiciary Committee — the likely venue for such a study — will review non-compete clauses and electronic court records, but has no plans to discuss an issue that many Wyomingites have strong feelings about. That oversight should be rectified.
A study could answer many pressing questions about legalization, including the two most obvious: would it improve Wyoming’s revenue situation and would it impact crime in our state? There are others. Would marijuana cultivation be a boon to our agricultural sector? Would it help Wyomingites with medical issues that are now going unresolved?
Until we answer those questions, we can’t properly evaluate the issue. So why not explore it? A majority of residents here support such a move. With one exception, our neighbors have decided it makes sense for them. The time has come to get some answers on the question of marijuana legalization. We can’t make an informed decision without a thorough study.