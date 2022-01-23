Editorial board: Wyoming's redistricting process shouldn't be this difficult

Every 10 years, Wyoming lawmakers are tasked with redrawing the state’s legislative districts in light of population changes. Redistricting is an essential part of the process that starts when U.S. Census workers tally the state’s residents. As communities grow or shrink, Wyoming’s map is redrawn to best reflect those changes. It’s a necessary component in a representative government.

A newcomer to the process might expect that it would go smoothly in a state like Wyoming, where one-party control limits the red and blue battles that occur in more bipartisan states. But this year, the work has been anything but smooth.

Wyoming’s population increased by 2.3% in last year’s census count. But that growth was uneven. Nine Wyoming counties experienced growth. Another 14 saw their populations fall. Those changes, for the most part, broke down along urban and rural lines. Put simply, Wyoming’s larger cities expanded and its smaller communities shrunk.

That reality has triggered disagreements. Some lawmakers, especially those representing the larger, growing communities, want the redrawn maps to reflect the population changes. Legislators in smaller communities, understandably, aren’t excited about ceding any control to more populous parts of the state.

“Even though we’re declining in population in rural Wyoming, I think there’s a reluctance to give up some of that power,” Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, told WyoFile earlier this month. “The tension’s not so much between Democrats and Republicans as it is between regions of the state, or between urban and rural.”

There’s a second divide as well. Democrats make up only a fraction of the Legislature, so Republicans, without having to battle the left, have taken at times to battling themselves. There’s been recent accusations, with little supporting evidence, that redistricting maps favor moderate Republicans over more hardline party members.

Further complicating this process: The Wyoming Legislature performs the redistricting process for the Wyoming Legislature. In other words, lawmakers are voting on changes that affect one another, leading to inevitably messy moments.

“It just has been difficult because, despite everyone’s best intentions and best efforts, this process gets personal,” Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, told the Star-Tribune. “There isn’t any way around it.”

(In 14 states, an independent commission draws the lines rather than lawmakers. Gierau has authored a bill for the upcoming session that would bring Wyoming under such as system.)

Those challenges have lengthened the redistricting process. At one point, the Corporations Committee hoped to be done with redistricting by Dec. 1. Seven weeks later, the work is still not done.

So where do we go from here? Regardless of the disagreements, this task must be completed. Lawmakers should stick to the guiding principles adopted earlier in the process to see the work through. These include matters that we should all be able to agree on: districts should be contiguous, compact and reflect a community of interest, they should have populations that are substantially equal and that the voting power of minority groups should not be diluted by the process.

The principles are relatively simple, and they offer a clear way forward. But are lawmakers following them? We’ve seen instances to the contrary, including legislators who have asserted redistricting should be a popularity contest rather than a reflection of how Wyoming’s population is changing. That’s not helpful. Neither are attempts to ignore what the census data is telling us about changes within our urban and rural communities.

It doesn’t have to be this difficult. Instead of a complicated, contentious process, let’s follow the sensible guidelines that lawmakers have already developed and agreed to. Let’s focus on following the principles, rather than ignoring them because they don’t offer the answers certain lawmakers want to hear. Lawmakers owe the public a redistricting process that’s fair and accurate. We deserve nothing less.

