Editorial board: Wyoming's revenue problems require a balanced approach

In just over a week, Wyoming lawmakers will gather at the Capitol for one of the most consequential legislative sessions in recent memory. Much is at stake. Our state is facing an economic crisis that differs from those of the past, when we could simply hunker down and wait for energy prices to rise again. Fundamental changes in how our country fuels itself mean we must prepare for a new normal.

That new normal will likely exist long after the pandemic is over. And it means we have to change how we fund government services. We’ve already witnessed two rounds of major budget cuts, and at least one more is on its way. This one will likely be especially painful, since it will inevitably hit public schools.

There are some in the Statehouse who claim that cuts alone can fix our predicament. This is simply untrue. For one, they would be so severe as to cause real harm to our state, especially to children, older adults and the most vulnerable members of our society. But just as importantly, they ignore the reality of our situation.