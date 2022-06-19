Editorial board: Yellowstone needs federal funding soon to get back on its feet

Yellowstone National Park is a place where people go to appreciate the power and majesty of nature. Think of an elk or bison walking near the boardwalk. Or a geyser blasting water and steam into the sky. Or the river thundering through the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

It is that power of water that we saw too well last week. Cataclysmic flooding in and around the park washed out roads, destroyed bridges and buildings and changed the landscape forever. Entire homes were swept away. Gateway communities became tiny, temporary islands. In a matter of a day, 15,000 people evacuated the park, which closed due to a natural disaster for the first time since the 1988 wildfires.

We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage. It will take time before we know, for example, whether the park’s wastewater and water systems were damaged, or how extensive the repairs to other infrastructure will be. But it’s clear that the recovery will be measured in months, if not years.

The southern loop of the park may reopen soon to visitors, though on a limited basis. But the northern half of the park will be closed for the remainder of the summer and possibly longer. The highway that links the Montana towns of Mammoth and Cooke City was badly damaged, which cut off the only year-round entrance into the park. Another road that connects Gardiner, Montana, with the park’s North Entrance may never be rebuilt, the park’s top official told reporters.

The pain will be felt well beyond the park’s borders. Yellowstone is the nation’s first national park, and people travel from all over the world to experience it. They spent money in the park and surrounding communities, generating jobs and economic activity. But many also travel through other parts of Wyoming along the way, from Cody to Casper.

It’s almost certain these places will see fewer tourists – and fewer tourist dollars – in the short term. Yes, part of the park is expected to open soon. But there will be plenty of road trippers who will decide to wait on their big Yellowstone adventure until all of the park is open to explore. That reality will directly affect those in the lodging and tourism industry, and indirectly affect the rest of us. After all, tourism is one of Wyoming’s biggest industries.

Yellowstone will need time to heal. But it will also need money, and lots of it. The park hasn’t yet released an estimate on the cost of the damage, but given the severity, we should be bracing for a very big bill. Our delegation in Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday requesting emergency relief money to begin immediate repairs. They also indicated there might be further requests down the line. That’s the right response. Yellowstone is a national treasure and deserves the support. We’ve heard our delegation in the past criticize the spending of federal dollars on infrastructure, but we don’t need excuses about big government now — we need money to get Wyoming’s most important attraction back on its feet.

Along those lines, the Yellowstone floods should put to rest the absurd idea that we’ve heard espoused from some candidates lately that Wyoming doesn’t need the federal government. Can you imagine the state trying to fix this mess with only its own finances? Now that would be a disaster.

It will take time, but Yellowstone will return to being one of America’s greatest treasures. That day will come sooner if our leaders can secure the dollars to help speed along the repairs. Yellowstone has long supported this state as an economic driver. It’s important that we support it now in its time of need.

