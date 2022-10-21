Haggerty: The implications of Amendment B

Insiders to the legal profession should be having a candid discussion with voters about the practical effects of Amendment B, beginning with its effects on diversity, and specifically the chronic underrepresentation of women in positions of power in state government.

Wyoming women are underrepresented throughout the legal system. Less than 20% of state legislators are women, and the percentage has declined dramatically since its peak around 1990. Wyoming has not had a woman governor in one hundred years. Women are underrepresented in statewide elected offices — only one of five is a woman.

While Wyoming law school classes have been at or near 40% women for decades, by my estimate the state courts, including the circuit, district and supreme courts, did not reach the milestone of 25% women judges until about 2020. But, just as the state courts are seeming to become the “least worst” branch of government for women, evidence suggests gender discrimination in the legal profession is spiking. The state bar association just completed a study comparing membership survey results over the past twenty years. In response to the prompt, “I have experienced/observed discrimination against some attorneys in Wyoming because of their Gender” the number of attorneys responding “True” jumped from about one third to one half (49.7%) in 2021. I have observed discrimination against women in the legal profession in recent years.

None of these facts have been discussed in any of the news articles I have read about Amendment B. One of our legislators described the recent process of hiring a man to replace a woman as one of our statewide elected officials as “inside baseball.” In the absence of a candid discussion about its practical effects on diversity, I see Amendment B as “inside baseball” for judicial selection in Wyoming.

For example, if my calculations are correct, Amendment B would extend the terms of Justices Fox and Kautz, likely allowing Justice Kautz to serve a full term as chief justice and chair of the judicial nominating commission. Rejecting Amendment B would likely place Justices Gray, and then Boomgaarden, in charge of the court and judicial nominating commission.

The chief justice is important because she is the boss of the judicial branch, and she can demand answers to serious questions, like “Are judges part of the problem of gender discrimination in the legal profession?” and “Are women judges experiencing gender discrimination, too?” The nominating commission is important because it serves as the human resources department for hiring state court judges. The nominating commission vets applicants. But, it also has the power to give us the data we need to maintain confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the state courts.

Amendment B implicates the overall wellbeing of our courts, including fair representation of women throughout the court system. Over the next fifteen years, Amendment B will mandate retirement for only three women out of thirteen district and supreme court judges — 23%. In other words, 77% of the immediate beneficiaries of Amendment B will be men.

Supporters of Amendment B have told stories about older judges (almost all men) forced into retirement too early. But, where are the stories of the brilliant mid-career women lawyers? Amendment B will stall the work of the judicial nominating commission and the current trend to appoint more women judges. What will we tell the women whose opportunity to serve as judges, or to be promoted within the judiciary, will be unfairly delayed or denied because of Amendment B?

Another important story is missing from the Amendment B debate: our 28 circuit court judges have no mandatory retirement age. These judges have tremendous power over the lives of women, especially poor women. They preside over evictions and domestic violence and sexual assault protection order proceedings, for instance. Until recent years, circuit court judges have almost all been men. Of the oldest fourteen circuit judges only two are women — 14%. Why not set a mandatory retirement age for circuit court judges?

If you care about diversity, and fair representation for women, vote “No” on Amendment B, and contact your legislators to demand a mandatory retirement age for circuit court judges.