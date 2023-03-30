Ashley Harpstreith joined Wyoming Taxpayers Association in 2019 as the Executive Director where she provides the essential connection and information between the State’s taxpayers and the Legislature. Since 1937, WTA’s unique mission is to advocate for sound tax policy for a healthy Wyoming economy.

Prior to joining WTA, Ashley was the CEO of Goshen County Economic Development Corporation (GCEDC) where she managed a county-wide economic development effort which included the Goshen County Chamber of Commerce, Goshen County Tourism Promotions, Visitor’s Center and Main Street programming. At the time, Goshen County was the only county utilizing an economic development sales tax, which Ashley passed for the 5th time in 2018 by 72% margin. While at GCEDC, Ashley was the Legislative Co-Chair for Wyoming Economic Development Association and worked together on several statewide initiatives. Prior to joining GCEDC, Ashley worked 10+ years in business and workforce development. Ashley lives in Cheyenne with her husband, Grant, and two children, Price and Adelyn.