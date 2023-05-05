I’ve been a Laramie County Commissioner for nearly 11 years. Holding that position for this long has afforded me a close-up view of the growth and potential of this county. This community is dynamic and growing. It has a bright future that makes me excited to think about the possibilities for the next generations of Wyomingites who will call it home.

I’m an old ranch hand, but I’m not too old to notice how much our county has benefited from technological advancements over the last decade. From satellite television to super computers to data processing, Cheyenne has become a mini hub of new tech and the support structures necessary to bolster technological advances. I’ve also watched amazing technological advancements in another of Laramie County’s primary industries: our oil and gas industry.

It wasn’t long ago that Laramie County had virtually no oil and gas development. The resource was here, but the technology didn’t exist to recover it. All of that changed when American ingenuity, driven by the goal of energy independence and national energy security, helped discover how to drill thousands of feet down, turn and drill two or more miles sideways and open formations to safely pull oil from this basin. The effects on Laramie County’s revenue and employment were immediate. We have rocketed to third in the state in terms of total production.

I am grateful for this development, but I also have an obligation to ensure it is done safely and sustainably. State law doesn’t allow county commissioners to specifically regulate oil and gas development, but we are given the job of looking after our citizens’ general welfare. With 40 years of experience working with oil and gas operators on my own land, I have an interest in how those companies behave as corporate citizens, and how Wyoming’s regulators have worked to ensure that Laramie County remains a safe and healthy place to live and raise a family.

Every industry has bumps in the road, but I’m happy to say that over my years I have witnessed both industry and regulators work diligently to protect our land, air and water. That’s why I was surprised to read such exaggerated charges aimed at Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) by Mr. Karl Schneider. Mr. Schneider makes some incredible claims about Wyoming’s air quality requirements, and levels personal attacks on the Laramie County citizens who work at DEQ and are professionals in their field.

The small group Mr. Schneider represents asked for an air quality monitor back in 2018 and DEQ obliged, placing a monitor where it could detect emissions from Wyoming and northern Colorado. After nearly two years this state-of-the-art monitor did not detect a pattern of emissions above national standards. So, DEQ moved the monitor elsewhere. Mr. Schneider’s group complained, so DEQ brought it back in January of this year at their request.

Yet again, the monitor shows no pattern of high emissions. Not content to believe the science, Mr. Schneider attacks DEQ employees who live and work right here in Cheyenne as disinterested in protecting their own community’s clean air. This is B.S.

Contrary to false claims, Wyoming’s regulators do set strict limits on venting and flaring; they are among the most stringent in the country. The DEQ also has an obligation under federal law to actively monitor for and ensure compliance with Clean Air Act standards.

Like so many of Laramie County’s businesses, this field too benefits from exponential technological development. Oil and gas producers go beyond what is required of them as they develop cutting edge technologies to improve emissions. Operators have installed and are using Optical Gas Imaging technologies, continuous methane detection systems, complicated machinery called Vapor Recovery Units that help capture and sell low pressure waste gas, among many other efforts all toward the goal of capturing maximum levels of produced gas.

Laramie County will continue to grow, that’s inevitable. Our local, national and global demand for energy will also continue to grow. I’m excited to see how many jobs we can create right here as new technology helps us provide the energy we all demand. I have faith in our regulators and industry partners to meet the challenge.