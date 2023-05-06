As a nurse, you find out early in your career that the greatest heartbreaks will come from those patients whose illness is so far along, that by the time they seek treatment, they can’t be helped. I unfortunately see this all too often in the oncology ward. Our calling is to save lives, but we can’t fulfill that mission when we aren’t able to see a patient until the cancer has progressed to the point where any treatment, no matter how advanced, won’t be able to save them.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1,000 Wyoming citizens will die of cancer this year. That’s nearly one in 600 Wyomingites. A major factor for this high number is because the people in our state don’t get screened for cancer at the same rate as those elsewhere. Our mammogram use rate, for example, ranks 52nd in the country, behind all states plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. We’re also 51st in colon cancer screening. The causality is undeniable. Fewer screenings mean higher mortality.

There are reasons for this in states like ours. Many people living in rural counties must drive long distances to get to a facility that offers screening. That difficulty reduces the likelihood that someone will seek preventive health care. This problem could be compounded in the not-too-distant future given the report this year that a third of our rural hospitals are in danger of closing.

That’s why we need to be prepared to take full advantage of a new medical technology that has the potential to be a game changer in the field of cancer care. This includes blood tests that can detect many different types of cancer. The Food and Drug Administration is evaluating these innovations that can tell health care professionals – with just a draw of blood – not only whether a patient has a signal for cancer but where in the body it may be located.

These breakthrough technologies provide two significant advantages over the status quo. First, it radically changes the way we detect cancers. Today, we only have recommended screenings for five types of cancer – breast, cervical, colorectal, lung and prostate. But seven of every 10 cancer deaths are from types of cancer for which we don’t have screening capabilities. These blood tests allow doctors to search for many of the previously unscreened cancers all at once.

In addition, Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) tests can address many of the problems we have with preventive care in a rural state like Wyoming. Most notably, it can be administered in practically any doctor’s office, mobile health care van or community health center.

To make these technologies accessible to patients, especially to those who are at the highest risk, it is vital that Medicare be able to provide coverage for these tests as soon as they’re approved by the FDA. This is going to require an act of Congress. Current Medicare law does not provide a timely pathway for coverage of new preventive care tools, and MCED tests are expected to be tied up in the federal bureaucracy for years unless Congress acts.

Our U.S. Senators, John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both sponsored the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act in the last Congress. Their leadership on this is important for future cancer patients and improving rural health and we look forward to their continued support and leadership on this issue.

It's a tragic fact that too many people in our state are dying of cancer when they could have been saved with early screening, detection and treatment. As a nurse, I see this every day, and am tired of having to witness a situation where the cancer has been allowed to gain the upper hand. If an asset is placed in our hands that can help us beat this terrible disease, we need to be ready to use it.