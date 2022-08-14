Laird: The final showdown

The primary election on Aug. 16 is the final showdown for the Republican candidates for Natrona County Commissioner. Four of 11 will be elected to go to the November finals. Who should go and who should be voted out?

It’s definitely time for a change. Time for some new blood? Or keep the old?

Your current commissioners — Milne, Bertoglio and Hendry — sold your hospital for pennies on the dollar. They gave themselves a 40% raise, and they gave a $28,000 per year raise to the assessor and other elected county officials.

The hardworking backbone of Natrona County is our employees. These three incumbents gave them almost nothing. A dollar per hour, a tiny increase that, in some cases, was gobbled up by their increased out-of-pocket health insurance premium. The employees have not had a meaningful raise in over four years.

Commissioner Rob Hendry gave the county some gravel from his ranch. What did he get for it? The county graveled and reshaped several miles of county road that goes to his ranch. The cost to taxpayers was close to a million dollars for the entire project. This included county roads near his ranch.

All county roads should be equally maintained. All ranches, farmers and county residents must be treated equally and fairly by the commissioners.

The fairgrounds need a lot of work. When will it happen?

The 700 people of Midwest and Edgerton need a water pipeline. The commissioners won’t build it. They have the money in the bank, but they want all of us taxpayers to pay the cost.

The assessor is out of control! He has raised property assessments, which causes higher taxes — higher than they have ever been in the history of Natrona County. These commissioners rubber stamp these raises!

Time for a change! Time for new blood!

Vote in the new, vote out the old.

Vote for new commissioners who stand for the people. Who listen to the people. New commissioners who will fight the assessor at every step to lower these outrageous taxes.

Vote for new blood, new commissioners who will provide our tax-paying citizens, our county employees and our neighbors with fair and honest government.

Citizens of Natrona County, where do you stand in the final showdown?