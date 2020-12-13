 Skip to main content
Open Air: Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
This week’s question

Open Air: Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., on Dec. 11. The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

 Paul Sancya, Associated Press

Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

What is this?

Each Sunday we ask you a question about an issue important to Wyoming, then print what you think the following Sunday. We call it Open Air because it’s a chance to examine a topic from all sides — wide open like Wyoming’s sky.

How do I submit a reply?

You can reply through our website or by email, postal mail, Facebook or Twitter. Be sure to specify you’re responding to the Open Air question. Please keep your responses to 350 words and include your full name, town and contact information so we can verify your submission.

On our site: www.trib.com/opinion/letters

Email: letters@trib.com

Facebook: facebook.com/CASTribune

Twitter: @CSTribune

Mail: Editor, c/o Casper Star-Tribune, P.O. Box 80, Casper, WY, 82602

