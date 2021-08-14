 Skip to main content
Open Air: Has the delta variant changed your attitude on the COVID-19 vaccine?
editor's pick
This week’s question

Open Air: Has the delta variant changed your attitude on the COVID-19 vaccine?

HUD Block Party

Paige Harris receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the block party hosted by Health Care for the Homeless and Housing and Urban Development on Friday in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

What is this?

Each Sunday we ask you a question about an issue important to Wyoming, then print what you think the following Sunday. We call it Open Air because it’s a chance to examine a topic from all sides — wide open like Wyoming’s sky.

How do I submit a reply?

You can reply through our website or by email, postal mail, Facebook or Twitter. Be sure to specify you’re responding to the Open Air question. Please keep your responses to 350 words and include your full name, town and contact information so we can verify your submission.

On our site: www.trib.com/opinion/letters

Email: letters@trib.com

Facebook: facebook.com/CASTribune

Twitter: @CSTribune

Mail: Editor, c/o Casper Star-Tribune, P.O. Box 80, Casper, WY, 82602

