Open Air: Share a story of a person doing something positive in your community to help during the pandemic.
This week’s question

Easter Dinner Hand Out

Sherman Hill, team director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming in Casper wheels out meals to share with families Friday. The club and its partners also handed out goodies for children.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Concerned about COVID-19?

