Open Air: What are your thoughts on the proposed state land purchase?﻿
View Comments
This week’s question

Open Air: What are your thoughts on the proposed state land purchase?﻿

{{featured_button_text}}
Elk

A bull elk beds down in the sage last February on public land in Sweetwater County.

 File, Star-Tribune

What are your thoughts on the proposed state land purchase?

What is this?

Each Sunday we ask you a question about an issue important to Wyoming, then print what you think the following Sunday. We call it Open Air because it’s a chance to examine a topic from all sides — wide open like Wyoming’s sky.

How do I submit a reply?

You can reply through our website or by email, postal mail, Facebook or Twitter. Be sure to specify you’re responding to the Open Air question. Please keep your responses to 350 words and include your full name, town and contact information so we can verify your submission.

On our site: www.trib.com/opinion/letters

Email: letters@trib.com

Facebook: facebook.com/CASTribune

Twitter: @CSTribune

Mail: Editor, c/o Casper Star-Tribune, P.O. Box 80, Casper, WY, 82602

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News