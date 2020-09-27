 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Open Air: What do you think about the decision to move ahead with a Supreme Court nomination before the election?
View Comments
This week’s question

Open Air: What do you think about the decision to move ahead with a Supreme Court nomination before the election?

{{featured_button_text}}
Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court building on Thursday in Washington. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18.

 J. Scott Applewhite, AP

What do you think about the decision to move ahead with a Supreme Court nomination before the election?

What is this?

Each Sunday we ask you a question about an issue important to Wyoming, then print what you think the following Sunday. We call it Open Air because it’s a chance to examine a topic from all sides — wide open like Wyoming’s sky.

How do I submit a reply?

You can reply through our website or by email, postal mail, Facebook or Twitter. Be sure to specify you’re responding to the Open Air question. Please keep your responses to 350 words and include your full name, town and contact information so we can verify your submission.

On our site: www.trib.com/opinion/letters

Email: letters@trib.com

Facebook: facebook.com/CASTribune

Twitter: @CSTribune

Mail: Editor, c/o Casper Star-Tribune, P.O. Box 80, Casper, WY, 82602

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News