Opinion: Harriet Hageman is a danger to our public land freedoms

As hunters, anglers, hikers, campers and riders of our public lands, we are writing to warn our Wyoming neighbors about the threat Harriet Hageman poses to our freedom to roam and recreate on Wyoming’s public lands.

For over a decade, Hageman has espoused transferring our national public lands to the states; this was a key part of her platform when running for governor 4 years ago. What’s wrong with this idea? It will mean that, once in state hands, our prized hiking, hunting and fishing areas will be sold off to fund our state budget. Past legislation introduced in Wyoming repeatedly documents this intent. This is aimed at privatizing our federal public lands — national forests and more — and shutting the public out from access. Thankfully, Wyoming folks have overwhelming opposed this idea and rallied to defeat these efforts.

Wyoming’s open spaces, wildlife, forests and rivers are the envy of the nation. We enjoy extraordinary freedom in Wyoming to roam and recreate on a vast array of lands. Our public lands are the best “backyard” in the world for our kids to grow up in and for families to explore. In Wyoming, you can live on a small lot in Casper or Rock Springs but have access to hunting and fishing grounds that rival those of any European royalty. This democratic tradition – with equal access and freedom – makes us uniquely Wyoming.

This outdoor heritage is threatened by Hageman. In Wyoming, we are already feeling the pressure of out-of-state people buying up our private lands and driving up property values, making it hard for fixed- and middle-income families. Imagine the loss if also our treasured public lands could be sold. Would Wyoming become just the gated playground of the wealthy? Do we want to become like Texas, where you can only hunt at private clubs?

Hageman is a danger to our public lands’ legacy because, if elected to Congress, she will be in a position to implement her agenda. Transfer of federal public lands to the states is part of the state and national Republican Party platform. Will she listen to Wyoming people and oppose this mandate from her party, or will she kowtow to the extremists? Her apparent inability to think independently of her party and her lockstep allegiance to one individual who doesn’t even live in Wyoming gives us no assurance that she will buck her masters to keep public lands in public hands.

Let’s be honest. Liz Cheney isn’t lily-white on this issue. She recently supported Gov. Gordon’s appeal of a BLM ranch acquisition near Casper that improves land and river access for the public. She once voted for a procedural rules package that could be construed as supporting future land transfer to the states. However, once she got negative feedback from Wyoming residents about that vote misstep, she appears to have listened. While these positions and others leave room for improvement regarding her view of federal lands, Hageman would very likely be much worse.

And probably most telling, Rep. Cheney’s work with the Jan. 6 hearings has certainly shown that she has the cojones to buck her party in the name of what’s right. She even cites from the Code of the West: “Some things are not for sale.” We know we have a Wyoming independent thinker with her in Congress.

We support multiple use of our federal lands and know management needs improvement, with robust local input. But we are unwilling to sell out our public land freedoms and the outdoor opportunities they provide.

This is a treasured Wyoming heritage we want to pass on to our children and grandchildren. We can’t afford to risk what makes Wyoming so special with the wrong choice this primary election.

Mike Burd, Green River

Steff Kessler, Lander

Don Saner, Jackson

Rick Harrison, Powell

Earl DeGroot, Cheyenne

Dan Smitherman, Bondurant

D. Terrance Booth, Cheyenne