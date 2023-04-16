It was the first day of school in first grade. The teacher had everyone share what they wanted to learn that year. “I want to learn about frogs” and “How to write sentences” were a couple of the responses. The teacher listened, and with a smile confirmed we would learn these things in class. “I want to learn double-digit multiplication and division,” I said. Having done simple multiplication and division before I started school, I was so excited to learn more. “You won’t learn any multiplication until second grade,” my teacher said with a frown.

This was the beginning of the frustration I would feel for years to come in an education system that seldom accommodated advanced learners, from having trouble finding books that matched my high reading level in the elementary school library, to not being taught content new to me in math. Federal aid is provided to supplement the education of students falling behind, as it should, but there is nothing for students who are ahead. In fact, according to state standards and personal communications I’ve had, teachers are not allowed to cover content above grade level.

Though some schools have Gifted and Talented (GT) classes or advanced classes, these don’t work for all students. Only one elementary school in Casper has a GT classroom, but it doesn’t focus on inclusion in the regular classroom the way that programs for below proficient students do. However, GT classes require an entrance exam, so many advanced students can’t take them. In middle school, there are advanced classes and the GT classroom. However, only one middle school has a GT classroom and for me the advanced classes weren’t challenging. The high school has advanced IB and AP classes, but doesn’t offer any GT classes. My current IB classes at Natrona County High School offer opportunities for enrichment and are satisfyingly challenging, but IB classes don’t start till 11th grade.

All students need to be continually challenged in order to reach their full potential. Advanced students are often bored and frustrated in school for years, and not allowing students to learn at the pace they need can lead to underachievement, especially in socioeconomic and culturally diverse groups. A 2008 study by the Center for Comprehensive School Reform and Improvement found that 18-25% of high school dropouts were identified as gifted.

When students are allowed to learn at their own pace, they can reach their full potential. This can be challenging in a classroom, but not impossible. One solution: teachers can offer high-performing students individual enrichment opportunities. For example, after I learned about natural selection in eighth grade science, my teacher let me borrow his copy of Darwin’s On the Origin of Species to read. Another solution is project-based learning. In second grade, my class did research projects on mammals, allowing each student to work at their own level. I chose bats and researched their anatomy, along with the basic, required facts, such as habitat and diet. For some, homeschool can also be a solution. However, they can miss out on social interaction with peers necessary for social-emotional development.

While not accommodating advanced learners is a systemic problem on the national level, allowing teachers in Natrona County School District to teach above grade level content to advanced learners in regular classrooms would help solve the problem, especially at the elementary school level. Additionally, project-based learning allows students to challenge themselves by making their project more advanced. With these solutions, students can finally learn challenging content at the correct pace for them, while using their knowledge and skills to enrich our community.