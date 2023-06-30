How do you define diversity? Think about people you know. Though they may be related to you, have the same hobbies, look, act, or speak similarly, they are also different from you. All the differences between us that make us unique are diversity, and that’s valuable. While some people think diversity and inclusion mean the inclusion of some with the exclusion of others, inclusion means everyone. The school environment and extracurriculars are key to educating students about diversity.

Though I am very involved in school activities, I’ve never done much outside school in my community. Before starting school, most of my exposure to the world was through books. My mom and I read books about kids around the world, but I never realized the diversity in Casper. For example, when I was about 3, my mom found me crying. I was upset, because I couldn’t drive a garbage truck when I grew up since I was a girl. I’d never seen a female sanitation worker in Casper, and the media had never told me otherwise. It’s the same way with life. Until we’re thrown into an environment where our preconceived notions and stereotypes are challenged, we don’t realize how little we know about diversity.

In middle school, surrounded by all types of kids, I realized many of the stereotypes placed on students by peers and adults weren’t true. For example, in kindergarten and first grade all girls were expected to like dolls and playing house. If they preferred STEM (science, technology, engineering, or math) activities or “boys’ sports’’ (aka wrestling and football), they were teased. In middle school, so many different types of students showed me that even if my interests were different from my peers’, they weren’t “weird,” just different. Especially in the Gifted and Talented Program, diversity was valued because it gave us each something unique to contribute.

In high school, I learned even more. While I was ignorant at first, barely knowing what LGBTQIA+ was, I again saw how we each had something unique to contribute. I ended up joining Unity club (a club that supports unity as a school while celebrating diversity) at the end of my sophomore year and Pride club (a club that supports LGBTQIA+ students) my senior year, to support my peers. I also have been involved with DECA (a competitive business club) and Theatre. DECA competitions taught me a lot about diversity. Everyone has a different approach to the competitions, and it’s a crowd with a range of races, genders, and ethnicities. Since lower-level competitions involve students from all over Wyoming, there are many different types of people, yet we all worked toward a common goal: to win an award at State DECA. In theatre, there’s a lot of diversity because everyone is encouraged to express themselves, and there’s less fear of being “weird.” This teaches students it’s okay to be themselves while exposing them to lots of different people. The art program is the same way, encouraging self-expression.

Extracurriculars and the school environment expose us to new viewpoints and allow us to interact with people we might not have met otherwise. This teaches us everyone has something unique and valuable to contribute and that what makes us different – our diversity – is what makes our community strong.