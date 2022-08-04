Shriftman: Judaism, the first pro-life religion

During the last several months, there has been a disturbing misrepresentation of the principles of the Jewish faith by those who promote abortion. Some have even claimed that Judaism requires abortion.

The truth is that Judaism is the first pro-life religion. Before God spoke to Abraham, people sacrificed their children to please their gods. Children were a commodity to barter with. In contrast, within the beginning verses of the Torah, God commands us to be fruitful and multiply (Genesis 1:28).

In Jeremiah 1:5, God tells Jeremiah that, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

In Judaism, we know that before birth, the life of the baby exists and that God values us and has a plan for our lives. Some claim that life begins at birth. They have a right to their opinions. They cannot claim that their opinion represents the beliefs of the Jewish faith.

Abortion is not part of the Torah and the teachings of Judaism. Without the benefit of modern medicine and scientific discovery, our ancestors knew that God gives life in the womb before birth. The Torah is filled with examples of this.

Now, even for those who are not religious, we can follow the science and know all about the development of the child from conception to birth. We also know that modern medicine can provide excellent prenatal care and, in the case of a no-alternative, life-threatening issue for the mother, the best, most rational and humane treatment is to induce delivery, rather than performing an abortion, with its required preparation delays and significant risks, especially during late term pregnancies. Details can be found on the website of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (aaplog.org).

On the issue of health care, there has been deliberate misinformation about ectopic pregnancy and miscarriages spread by the abortion industry. In fact, Planned Parenthood just removed the statement on their website that ectopic treatment is not abortion in order to promote this lie.

Every state law allows treatment for such occurrences. The abortion industry needs to stop making false statements as they promote unnecessary fear among women who may experience these medical emergencies.

As far as those who practice Judaism, we must remember that when the Nazi death camps were liberated, the survivors could have concluded that the future of humanity was bleak after all they experienced, and never again bring new life into this world.

Instead, they went forward with their lives and had children. Now there are numerous Jewish grandchildren and great-grandchildren alive today who are descendants of Holocaust survivors. The life-affirming decisions of these survivors were the ultimate victory over Hitler’s scheme to annihilate the Jewish people? The Jewish people lives.

Sadly, in our world today, too many Jewish women are aborting their babies and never experiencing the joy that lives inside them and the joy their children will bring to them throughout the rest of their lives.

As the dairy man, Tevya, in the Broadway play "Fiddler on the Roof" believed, despite the difficult life he and his wife and their three daughters had in Czarist Russia, life is a blessing. He sang, “To life/ to life/ L’Chaim.”