Summit Medical Center: New Vision helping spread message of National Recovery Month

Since 1989, September has been designated as National Recovery Month, to encourage and promote support evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery, in all its forms, possible.

New Vision at Summit Medical Center is proud to join other organizations in the Casper area to help spread the Recovery Month message that recovery is for everyone: “Every Person. Every Family. Every Community.”

Recovery Month is a good time to remind our community that substance use disorder is a health issue, not a personal choice. It may be easy to think that it doesn’t affect you — but even if you think you don’t know anyone in recovery or who may be currently struggling with substance use disorder, you do. They just haven’t specifically discussed it with you.

According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an annual survey by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a federal agency, Wyoming’s substance use statistics include: (source at bottom)

Fifty-eight percent of Wyomingites 18 and older reported drinking alcohol in the past month, and nearly half of that number — 27% of the total — reported binge drinking in the past month.

Binge alcohol use is defined as drinking five or more drinks (for males) or four or more drinks (for females) on the same occasion (i.e., at the same time or within a couple of hours of each other) on at least one day in the past 30 days.

Ten percent of Wyomingites 18 and older reported illicit drug use in the past month.

Almost 18% of Wyomingites 18 and older are estimated to have had substance use disorder in the past year prior to the survey, but only approximately 1% received treatment at a specialty facility for it.

New Vision at Summit Medical Center is here to help change these trends in our community. We provide medical detoxification services to help people overcome withdrawal symptoms from drug and alcohol addictions. The New Vision service treats adults with a medically supervised hospital stay, which usually lasts three to five days. Patients are able to detox from a substance in a safe, medically supervised environment.

The service provides treatment for substances including opioids (including heroin and fentanyl); alcohol; benzodiazepines (like Valium or Xanax); methamphetamine; cocaine; and prescription medications and combined substances.

New Vision at Summit Medical Center treats the physical signs and symptoms associated with withdrawal. It is a medical service, so there is no behavioral component, or counseling or therapy. The goal of the service is to medically manage the patient through the acute withdrawal phase so they will be more successful when starting a substance abuse treatment program. We provide patient-centered discharge planning, so that after patients have completed their stay, they have a referral for further recovery services with another one of our community’s excellent treatment providers. Recovery is a continuum of care, and New Vision provides one part, but we wouldn’t be successful in helping someone to break the cycle of addiction without the additional resources in Casper.

Patients seeking treatment with New Vision at Summit Medical Center do not need a referral from a doctor in order to be admitted. Each patient is assessed to ensure that they meet the medical criteria required for inpatient detoxification. Once the patient has been admitted to Summit Medical Center, we all work collaboratively — New Vision staff, nursing, case management and other support staff members — to address the patient’s physical symptoms, and as a team, we work to alleviate those symptoms with the use of medications. Medication is individualized based on the type of withdrawal a person is experiencing and their medical history.

For more information about New Vision at Summit Medical Center, please call us Monday through Friday at 307-223-4400 or visit us online at https://specialcarecorp.com/locations/casper-wyoming/.