(Editor’s note: The Office of State Lands and Investments on Wednesday afternoon pulled parcel 194 from auction.)

If there’s one thing all Wyomingites can agree on, it’s that abundant wildlife are intrinsic to our quality of life. No matter what corner of the state we live in or travel through, we’re graced by many cherished wildlife species. Pronghorn are no exception, a true icon of the American West.

The largest pronghorn herd in Wyoming is the Sublette herd. The route this herd uses to reach seasonal habitats is long-studied, well-mapped, and celebrated internationally. It’s referred to around the world as the “Path of the Pronghorn” and represents one of the last, nearly intact big game movement routes on the planet.

If any herd deserves our support right now, it’s the Sublette pronghorn herd, which suffered greatly this past winter, with record snow levels and the emergence of disease. It’s estimated that nearly 75 percent of the herd perished due to the harsh conditions.

To add insult to injury, earlier this month the Office of State Lands and Investments auctioned multiple parcels for oil and gas development in this herd’s crucial habitat. One parcel in particular — parcel 194 — is located squarely within a known “bottleneck” — where movement is already narrow and tenuous. Development in this pinch point area, a spot where thousands of pronghorn cross the New Fork River, could severely impact their ability to reach the key habitat they need to thrive.

Public requests to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the Office of State Lands, and the Governor’s Office to remove just this one parcel from the auction were unsuccessful. A high bidder, willing to pay $19/acre for the right to develop it, was identified on July 12.

But there’s good news: Governor Gordon and the State Board of Land Commissioners routinely consider all parcels that receive bids and determine which ones to authorize. At the upcoming August 3rd State Lands Board meeting, they will hear testimony from the public and they can — and we hope they do -- decide to withdraw this parcel.

The large die-off of pronghorn this winter comes as a sober reminder that we need to continue to identify and safeguard key wildlife habitat, especially bottleneck areas.

We’re surely not so poor a state that we should risk the collapse of this iconic herd for dollars an acre. As the Code of the West states, “Remember, some things are not for sale.”

Our herds deserve better. And future generations deserve a Wyoming that still boasts robust and free roaming wildlife herds. It's up to us to speak up now when it matters most: https://lands.wyo.gov/contact-us.