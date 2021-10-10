Acker: Thank you for giving me more time with my family

I'm writing to inform Casper and the surrounding communities about the experience I had while being cared for at Wyoming Medical Center. Aug. 25 I received a positive COVID test. Sept. 1, I was admitted into the COVID ward of WMC. I required 15 liters of oxygen as well as other treatments. For the next 14 days I received world class treatment. The Doctors and nurses were as caring and knowledgeable as I would expect from family. I would like to thank the staff and all personnel at WMC for giving me more time with my family.