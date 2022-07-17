Acri: Please proceed with the BLM land purchase

This is a copy of an email I sent to the Secretary of Interior, Deb Haaland: I am writing to you about the proposed BLM land purchase in Wyoming along the North Platte River. I wish to advise you that the Wyoming Delegation does not represent my views on this issue. I totally support the proposed purchase and hope nothing is done to delay the deal. It is great news for the sportsmen and sportswomen of Wyoming. All of the reasons given by the Wyoming Delegation are a smoke screen. In 30 minutes of internet research, I was able to determine that none of their concerns are valid. PILT will offset lost tax revenue by at least a 5-1 ratio. No activities that are currently allowed on the land will be eliminated once the transfer is complete. Federal land ownership in Wyoming has decreased by 3% in the past 30 years, so there is no need to identify federal properties to sell. Please proceed with the purchase with no delay.