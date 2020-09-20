Adkins: Environmental groups seek grizzly bear protections, not profit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

In their long quest to remove Endangered Species Act protection from grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Wyoming’s elected officials are again resorting to a false narrative that paints environmentalists as greedy lawsuit machines (“Wyoming attorney tells senators bear lawsuit winners seek $1.4 million,” Sept. 10).

In truth, fees awarded to nonprofits for court victories under federal statutes like the Endangered Species Act aren’t making anyone rich. At the Center for Biological Diversity, where I work, these fees make up less than 5% of our annual income.

These funds help level the playing field when nonprofits go to court to get the government to follow the law. The legal fight over grizzly bear delisting shows how this works.

When the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service illegally and prematurely removed protections from Yellowstone’s grizzlies, environmental lawyers spent thousands of hours battling to restore those protections.

We won because the courts recognized that grizzlies are still absent from over 90% of their historical range. Even in areas like Yellowstone, where the bear has made progress toward recovery, threats to their genetic health remain.