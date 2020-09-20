Adkins: Environmental groups seek grizzly bear protections, not profit

Editor:
In their long quest to remove Endangered Species Act protection from grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Wyoming’s elected officials are again resorting to a false narrative that paints environmentalists as greedy lawsuit machines (“Wyoming attorney tells senators bear lawsuit winners seek $1.4 million,” Sept. 10).
In truth, fees awarded to nonprofits for court victories under federal statutes like the Endangered Species Act aren’t making anyone rich. At the Center for Biological Diversity, where I work, these fees make up less than 5% of our annual income.
These funds help level the playing field when nonprofits go to court to get the government to follow the law. The legal fight over grizzly bear delisting shows how this works.
When the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service illegally and prematurely removed protections from Yellowstone’s grizzlies, environmental lawyers spent thousands of hours battling to restore those protections.
We won because the courts recognized that grizzlies are still absent from over 90% of their historical range. Even in areas like Yellowstone, where the bear has made progress toward recovery, threats to their genetic health remain.
Removing protections now would mean declaring open season on these magnificent animals just outside America’s greatest national park. This gift to trophy hunters would undo 50 years of hard work by conservationists dedicated to bringing grizzlies back from the brink.
Time and time again, we need to go to court to ensure that wildlife receive the protections of the Endangered Species Act. The law has been more than 99% effective at preventing extinction for the roughly 1,600 plant and animal species under its protection. Were it not for the Act, at least 227 species would have gone extinct since it was passed in 1973.
Environmentalists will keep fighting to ensure that our nation’s rarest wildlife receive the protections they need to survive and recover. No one’s getting rich, and our lawsuits ensure that the government remains accountable to the laws of the land, which helps all of us.
COLLETTE ADKINS, Minneapolis Carnivore conservation director, Center for Biological Diversity, Minneapolis, Minn.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!