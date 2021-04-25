Adler: Misconstruction leads to dialogue

Editor:

I appreciate Mr. Bruce Williams’ thoughtful response to my recent column, “Personalizing the Constitution.” We are in agreement on some points about the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, but the burr under his saddle actually derives from his misunderstanding of the first sentence that I wrote. That misconstruction, regrettably, leads to some unfortunate conclusions.

My first sentence stated: “Together, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution form what Gunnar Myrdal called, the “American Creed.’” Mr. Williams drew from that sentence the erroneous conclusion that I believe the two founding documents are “on equal footing,” which sets him on a path to deny an equivalency that I did not assert. He’s engaged in shadow boxing.

I agree with Mr. Williams that the two documents are not “on equal footing.” Indeed, I wrote in my column that the Constitution is “the supreme law of the land,” which precludes, by definition, the Declaration, or any other document, for that matter, from being “the” supreme law of the land. There can be only one supreme law of the land. Mr. Williams and I are in agreement that the Declaration of Independence is “not binding,” something I did not assert in my column, and that it was a declaration of war. We have no quarrel here.