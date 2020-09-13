Aldrich: The human cost of budget cuts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I am a person.

Over the coming months, we will hear these words, softly spoken through the tears of fear and frustration by our fellow Wyomingites. In the next six months, every community in the state will feel the rumblings of the poorest among us.

Most of us will be surprised. How did this happen? After all, many of us believe that even the poorest among us deserve our compassion.

When the time comes, and come it will, where will you be? When a child can no longer receive that necessary life-sustaining medication, or the family who now call the homeless shelter their home. How about that father who has been laid off from work? Maybe it will be that mother who desperately seeks much-needed relief from the attacks of a brutal abuser? All we can do is give her a hug. Among the other services impacted are suicide hotlines, the elderly, our children. All will be affected.

Governor Gordon, each of these examples and many more will be the outcome of your "devastating but necessary" budget cuts. The one question asked of you, Governor, is this, "How did this happen?" Certainly, those charged with budgetary projections should have seen this coming. Why, Governor Gordon, did you target those least empowered and most vulnerable among us?

Your statement in the August 25th press release reads, in part, "I recognize the impact these cuts will have on Wyoming families, and I am truly saddened that we had to make them." Sir, either you have been ill-advised, or you decided that the prudent political expediency is to ignore the outcome of this decision. What is the most insensitive and uncaring result of this action? I fear that it can be summarized with these words: People will die!

JIM ALDRICH, Cheyenne

