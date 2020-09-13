Alexander: Angry to the bottom of my soul

I rarely speak out, but I am angry to the bottom of my soul over Trump's comments calling our military men and women losers, suckers, dopes and babies. My grandfather turned down an offer to be classed as an essential worker in 1941, to mobilize with the National Guard unit he had been a member of since he enlisted at age 18 in 1917. My father served in the Marine Corps before going to college. My brother spent 6 years in the U.S. Navy. Two of my cousins have been career military members. My friends and neighbors have children on active duty. My neighbor here in Glenrock served honorably in the Marine Corps during Vietnam, and my closest friend for many years was a "tunnel rat" with an elite Army unit in that same war. Another friend served in the Navy during Vietnam, and went on to found the Wyoming chapter of Veterans for Peace. The first young man I ever had a "crush" on died in the fighting in the Tet Offensive.