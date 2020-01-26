Alley: The country is at a crossroads

Editor:
We, as do many other Americans, sense the slow demise of our core values as a nation. Decency, compassion, tolerance, justice, fairness, concern for others and unity have given way to an ugliness and mindlessness that has poisoned our collective soul and fractured the foundation of this once great nation. Lofty ideals such as human rights, freedom and liberty have given way to greed, self-promotion, partisan conflict and divisiveness. Our self-absorption and need to triumph at the expense of our fellow citizens has led us down a path where truth is replaced with rationalization and lies as justification for partisan attacks. As a nation, we may very well be facing our last opportunities to save all that we hold dear.
The President of the United States of America has been impeached for possibly violating his oath to faithfully execute the duties of his office and to uphold our Constitution. This brings us to a critical juncture as a country. A partisan approach in the Senate impeachment hearing will only produce a partisan result wrought with suspicion and undermining the trust of the American people in our government and institutions. Any outcome that prevents a complete and open examination of the facts will move our country into further disrepair and despair.
Eventually, the truth will be known. Those who are complicit and misdirected or prevented the full story from being presented to the American people will eventually face dishonor and shame for now and in the annals of history for the fraud they perpetuated.
We the people deserve the truth! We the people expect our “leaders” to show principled leadership that honors our Constitution, institutions and every American by fervently pursuing the truth and rendering justice. This is the only path that will preserve the integrity of our republic and help heal the hearts of our citizens. One nation, under God demands no less.
Critical times call for great leadership. Let this be both the destiny and legacy of United States Senate!
WILLIAM AND NANCY ALLEY, Lander