Alley: The country is at a crossroads

We, as do many other Americans, sense the slow demise of our core values as a nation. Decency, compassion, tolerance, justice, fairness, concern for others and unity have given way to an ugliness and mindlessness that has poisoned our collective soul and fractured the foundation of this once great nation. Lofty ideals such as human rights, freedom and liberty have given way to greed, self-promotion, partisan conflict and divisiveness. Our self-absorption and need to triumph at the expense of our fellow citizens has led us down a path where truth is replaced with rationalization and lies as justification for partisan attacks. As a nation, we may very well be facing our last opportunities to save all that we hold dear.

The President of the United States of America has been impeached for possibly violating his oath to faithfully execute the duties of his office and to uphold our Constitution. This brings us to a critical juncture as a country. A partisan approach in the Senate impeachment hearing will only produce a partisan result wrought with suspicion and undermining the trust of the American people in our government and institutions. Any outcome that prevents a complete and open examination of the facts will move our country into further disrepair and despair.