Anderson: Don't vote for a criminal

I’ll say what Senators Barrasso and Enzi, as well as Rep. Cheney won’t about Trump. He is a hateful, divisive racist! He is also a criminal whose best hope of avoiding prosecution is to remain in office under DOJ protection while some statutes of limitations expire. These crimes range from sexual assault (which we’ve all heard him brag about) to various types of fraud and financial crimes. Neither Trump nor Attorney General Barr care about the rule of law, the U.S. Constitution or its citizens. Following charges of the three officers who aided and abetted the murder of George Floyd, it occurs to me that a vote for Trump is also aiding and abetting a criminal. Please don’t!