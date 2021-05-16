Angell: Transparency is paramount

Having some familiarity with Wyoming's Open Meetings Act, I think I have the latitude to say the following in regards to the Natrona County School District's mask decision:

1. Any elected official who doesn't understand that they should be making their decisions in public and not in unannounced secret meetings should be removed from office as soon as the election timetable allows. If they can't understand this relatively simple concept, I fear they may not be smart enough to hold office.