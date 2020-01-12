Anthony: Overturning Roe v. Wade will not result in a utopian society

Editor:

As an obstetrician/gynecologist practicing in Wyoming, I care for pregnant women every day. Wyoming women do not want the government interfering with their most personal and private medical decisions.

Overturning Roe v. Wade will not result in a utopian society where abortion does not occur. A world where somehow no woman will try to end her pregnancy is a myth. Instead, women of means will travel out of the U.S. to obtain safe and legal abortion, and poor women will suffer the consequences of the “back alley,” as they have for millennia. It is no surprise that the highest abortion rates in the world are in countries where it is illegal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The historical record is clear: regardless of whether abortion is legal, whether the fetus has rights, what our politicians are saying or anything else really, women have always terminated their pregnancies and they will continue to do so.

Our leaders’ statements in the recent Casper Star-Tribune article mention the “humanity of the unborn” repeatedly. They do not recognize the humanity of the pregnant woman and the complexity and tragedy of unwanted pregnancy, not to mention the complexity of pregnancy and obstetric care.