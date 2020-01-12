Anthony: Overturning Roe v. Wade will not result in a utopian society

Editor:
As an obstetrician/gynecologist practicing in Wyoming, I care for pregnant women every day. Wyoming women do not want the government interfering with their most personal and private medical decisions.
Overturning Roe v. Wade will not result in a utopian society where abortion does not occur. A world where somehow no woman will try to end her pregnancy is a myth. Instead, women of means will travel out of the U.S. to obtain safe and legal abortion, and poor women will suffer the consequences of the “back alley,” as they have for millennia. It is no surprise that the highest abortion rates in the world are in countries where it is illegal.
The historical record is clear: regardless of whether abortion is legal, whether the fetus has rights, what our politicians are saying or anything else really, women have always terminated their pregnancies and they will continue to do so.
Our leaders’ statements in the recent Casper Star-Tribune article mention the “humanity of the unborn” repeatedly. They do not recognize the humanity of the pregnant woman and the complexity and tragedy of unwanted pregnancy, not to mention the complexity of pregnancy and obstetric care.
Let’s provide women with the social changes that are known to reduce the incidence and the consequences of induced abortions: universal access to contraception, prenatal care, accurate sex education and the same right to bodily integrity and self-determination that men enjoy. A woman’s decision not to bring her pregnancy to term should be made with the expectation of legal and safe medical care, unhampered by political motives and government interference.
Why do our leaders continually insist on overturning Roe v. Wade, rather than implementing data-driven policy and social change that we know will lead to fewer abortions?
Wyoming women and all Americans deserve better.
GIOVANNINA ANTHONY, Jackson