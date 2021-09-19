Aquin: Ask Congressional delegation to support Alzheimer's bill

Editor:

Providing care for an individual living with dementia involves many unique and often challenging elements. As a former family caregiver for a person living with Alzheimer’s Disease, I understand how complicated it is to navigate this health care maze. Over the years, I lost both of my parents to Alzheimer’s disease and with the help of my sister we did our best to navigate the mountains of red tape involved in every challenge thrown at us. Much of our help came from friends, professional caregivers, individual medical and legal professionals and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Unfortunately, dementia care management programs have not developed within the current Medicare fee-for-service system. With your help, we can change that. Currently before Congress is a bipartisan bill called the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (S1125/HR2517). If passed, this bill will would ask the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) to test a different payment structure for dementia care management. The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act has the potential to streamline today’s complicated health care maze for people living with dementia and their caregivers. Instead of care being paid for on a crisis by crisis basis, it would be more proactive.

Over 6 million American’s have been diagnosed with dementia. 95% of those individuals have one or more other chronic conditions that further complicate the care they require. Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking Sen. Barrasso (261-6413), Sen. Lummis (261-6572) and Rep. Cheney (261-6595) to co-sponsor the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act.

ANNE AQUIN, Cheyenne

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0