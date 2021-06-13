Aquin: Back the Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Act

Editor:

Today more than 23,000 Wyomingites provide unpaid care for over 10,000 friends or family members with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. We need to support the emotional and physical well being of these caregivers as well as help them offset the financial drain created by having to retire early or quit work altogether.

The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (S56/HR1474) would provide grants to expand training and support services for unpaid caregivers of people living with dementia. Through this bill, grantees including community health centers, senior centers, area agencies on aging and others would be able to provide training and support for families and caregivers.

Dementia caregivers often lack the information or resources necessary to manage complex medication regimens. Just this week, the FDA has approved a new drug treatment, Aduhelm (aducanumab) for people suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer’s. It is the first new drug to be approved in nearly 20 years and evidence of its effectiveness is mixed. It will only be prescribed to patients in the early stages and will be strictly monitored by researchers in what is being called a phase 4 clinical trial.

In addition to signing up to participate in The Walk to End Alzheimer’s this fall (act.alz.org/walk) please join me in asking Sens. Barrasso (261-6413) and Lummis (261-6572) and Rep. Cheney (261-6595) to support the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act.

ANNE AQUIN, Cheyenne

