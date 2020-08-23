Aquin: CARES funds should go to care facilities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

At the end of March the "Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act" was passed and signed into law. Among other assistance, the CARES Act provides for payments to state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

I would like to ask Governor Gordon to please use some of the funding specified by this bill to provide “Rapid Covid” tests to long-term care facilities. Up until now, many of these facilities have been in a virtual lockdown situation. The residents are asked to stay in their rooms and for the most part, visitors are not allowed. Many of these residents suffer from Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia and they do not understand why their families have abandoned them.

BD Veritor Rapid Covid tests are administered by a person and the results are read by a machine. It can provide results in less than an hour. The FDA has found it to be 98% accurate. Combined with social distancing and other commonsense practices, long term care facilities might be able to open back up to visitors in some controlled way.

Please call Governor Gordon’s office at 307-777-7434 or drop him a postcard (200 West 24th Street Cheyenne, WY 82002) and let him know how much it would mean to your family if he were to authorize the use of CARES funds for Rapid Covid tests at Wyoming Long Term Care Facilities.

ANNE AQUIN, Cheyenne

