Editor:

Recently I was in Washington, D.C. with the Alzheimer’s Association and we were made aware of a ridiculous decision made by the CMS — Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services. Even though the FDA has approved the use of two different drugs for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer’s and the very early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, CMS is refusing to authorize payment for these drugs EXCEPT if the Medicare/Medicaid patient is enrolled in a clinical trial.

Biogen’s Aducanumab (aka Aduhelm) was approved by the FDA in June 2021. Initially its approval was met with skepticism about its effectiveness and complaints about the price. Since then, Biogen has reduced the price significantly and the clinical trials have been reviewed and certified as valid. In January 2022 the FDA approved the use of Lacanemab (aka LEQEMBI). Both of these drugs have been shown to moderately slow cognitive and functional decline in early-stage cases. They are not a cure, but research shows that it can slow a person’s mental decline by up to 18 months. These two drugs are designed to “Buy More Time.” Imagine what our families could have done with more time… My children might actually have had enough time to get to know their grandparents.

CMS’s payment stipulations would eliminate everyone living in Wyoming unless they pay for the medication themselves. A decision like this should be made by the physician and their patient – not some bureaucrat. If CMS continues to refuse to cover these treatments, private insurance companies may also follow suit.

Millions of Americans pay into Medicare and Medicaid every working day of their lives with the expected guarantee that the funds will be there when they need them. Why is CMS refusing to step up? Why are they targeting people with Alzheimer’s disease?

Not all federal agencies are denying coverage. Two weeks ago, the VA announced that they would authorize coverage of these drugs for treatment for service members, as needed.

Please encourage CMS to cover this treatment by writing to:

CMS Administrator Brooks-LaSure

7500 Security Blvd

Baltimore MD 21244