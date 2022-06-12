Aquin: Thank you to Sen. Barrasso

If passed, this bill will recommend to the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Innovation that they implement a dementia care management model that has proven to reduce care use and costs and will improve the lives of people living with dementia and their families. Nine-five percent of people suffering from dementia also suffer from other chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic pain, etc. Dementia makes it impossible for these individuals to manage these conditions on their own and a comprehensive care plan would help family members assist in managing all treatments together. The model outlined in the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act is designed to reach as many medicare beneficiaries as possible, especially individuals from diverse, rural and medically underserved communities such as Wyoming.