Arcibald: Medicare expansion would have helped

I would have liked to see Medicaid expansion pass. I think it was a travesty how the House Bill was assigned to the Senate Labor Committee, knowing the make up of that Committee and how unlikely it was to make it out if the a committee to the Senate floor.

I am a bookkeeper for an ambulance service in southern Wyoming. The amount of bad debt we must write off because so many individuals either have very high deductibles and coinsurance percentages or no insurance at all is very hefty. Even if only 25% of Wyoming’s uninsured were to become eligible for health insurance under Medicaid expansion it would have helped our service financially. Wyoming, due to its small population, has very few options for health insurance and it is very expensive. Medicaid expansion would have helped this situation.