Arellano-Briot: A different feral cat proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The proposal to starve feral cats and fine caretakers for feeding them is absurd! There is a significant amount of data available that proves this proposal will not work. Metro should be an advocate for animal welfare; therefore my hope is that they are currently looking at having a Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) ordinance put in place instead.

TNR has been demonstrated as the most humane and effective approach to solving overpopulation of feral cats in a community. In a TNR program, caretakers are rigorously screened and must abide by the requirements set forth in the TNR ordinance. The caretakers help manage and stabilize feral cat colonies which includes working together voluntarily with the city, animal shelters, veterinarians and TNR organizations to rehome kittens under 12 weeks old and “friendly” adult cats (they make lovely pets!), trapping, transporting the cats, spay/neuter/vaccination, feeding, picking up litter/debris, releasing cats back into the colony after sterilization, etc. This solves the issue and is also cost effective. Grant funding is available for TNR and TNR ordinances using city government have been successful for many years in cities much larger than Casper.

Lastly, I believe that TNR would bring our community "together" rather than tearing it apart. I believe that asking neighbors to snitch to the police and fine people with big hearts would only cause division and disruption. Shouldn't the fines go to people that adopt a cute little kitten, never have it fixed, then change their mind 6 months later and dump it off someplace to just fend for itself out in the wild?

LAURA ARELLANO-BRIOT, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0