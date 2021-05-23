Arney: Cheney's loss is actually her win

Liz Cheney’s loss of her leadership position in the Republican House Conference is a win, not a loss. As a voice for truth, the Constitution and rule of law, Liz is now freed from the attempted shackling and muzzling of her as Conference Chair by her fellow Republicans who have succumbed to Trump’s lies and bullying. Whether this is the result of fear or ignorance makes no difference because they were not going to listen. Simply stated, they “cannot handle the truth”. Her loud voice and strong leadership will bring about a return of the GOP to a party that once advanced and promoted conservative principles and policies prior to the rise of Trump who stands for nothing other than himself and who has cleverly turned the GOP into little more than a cult. While this transformation may not be quick or easy, with Liz Cheney at the forefront, it will happen because there are many within the Republican Party who are eagerly waiting for someone they can rally behind to return their party to what it once was.